The top map shows the odds of a White Christmas in Michigan. A White Christmas is defined as at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 1m Christmas morning. This year, I think we have a good chance of seeing snow on the ground for Christmas.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for December 17-23

Here’s the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Not a single acre of the contiguous 48 states is given a warmer than average (orange/red) forecast. Most of the country is expected to be colder than average with near average temperature for the Florida Peninsula and for most of New England.

8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast for December 17-23

The corresponding 8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast shows near average precipitation for the Great Lakes. With the cold temperatures that could be above average snowfall.

Lake Michigan water temperatures

This is a map showing the estimated (from IR satellite) water temps. of Lake Michigan on Dec. 8. With water temps. mostly in the low 40s, there is the potential for significant lake-effect snow if other factors come together.

A storm system will bring heavy snow to the Western mountains (up to 3 FEET!), then move out to cause near blizzard conditions across the Dakotas. The heavy snow from this system will stay to our west.

ALSO: UTQIAGVIK (BARROW) AK set an all-time highest December temperature record on Dec. 5th with a high temperature of 40°. The wind went southeast and it was not coming off the Arctic Ocean, which surrounds Utqiagvik on 3 sides. The high temperature on the 4th was 21° and the high temperature on the 6th was 20°, so the “warm” air didn’t last long. The temperature for Dec. 1-8 in Utqiagvik was exactly average. As I type this late Friday evening, the temperature in Utqiagvik was 0°F.

AND: Fast-mo lightning in Oklahoma. Christmas lights in Ireland. Green and red snow in South Dakota. Gas prices continue to come down. The Christmas lights of New York City.