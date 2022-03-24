Above is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. We’re starting a 2-week period when temperatures overall may be cooler than average, with occasional periods of light, mixed precipitation. If you look at the map…the cooler-than-average weather may extend from coast-to-coast with only Florida Peninsula and a small part of SE Georgia expected to see above average temperatures.

Here’s the European model high temperatures for Grand Rapids. Today’s high temperature may be before sunrise. The coldest days on this model are Sunday and Monday. The average high temperature for Grand Rapids reaches the low 50s by the end of the month, so 34 is a pretty chilly day.

The air aloft will be plenty cold enough for mixed precipitation, including some wet snow and wind temperatures well below freezing at night, that could lead to some icy spots early next week. I don’t see any big storms, the Gulf of Mexico moisture will be mostly cut off, but occasional disturbances will touch off periods of light rain, drizzle and wet snow.