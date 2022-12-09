We’ll see a light mix or light snow develop today. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow will melt on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot.

Snowfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center – The Friday system will be weakening as it comes into Michigan. Snowfall will be heavier from Wisconsin west to eastern South Dakota.





Radar

7-Day Precipitation Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center

Here’s the total precipitation forecast for the next 7 days from the Climate Prediction Center. More heavy rain is forecast across the mid-south, with lighter amounts here in Michigan. California will see another round of rain and heavy mountain snow.

Severe Storm Forecast Graphic for next Tuesday Dec. 13

A significant severe weather outbreak is possible next week across parts of the South. The map above is the severe weather outlook for next Tuesday, Dec. 13. They have a substantial 30% risk across SE Arkansas and N. Louisiana. SPC says: “With a very strong/veering flow field with height that should prove quite supportive of severe/supercell storms, risk for tornadoes is apparent, along with damaging winds and hail. This risk will shift gradually eastward in tandem with frontal advance, likely crossing into the Mississippi and western Tennessee vicinity into the overnight hours.”

The hottest temperature in the U.S. on Thursday was 88 at Lake Linn, TX and the coldest was -22F at Seagull MN.