The pic. above is the sun shining at the McMurdo Station in Antarctic. It’s not too far above the horizon, but it’s climbing a little each day. In the Southern Hemisphere, the Spring Equinox is Sept.23rd.

McMurdo Station (77°51’S, 166°40’E), the main U.S. station in Antarctica, is a coastal station at the southern tip of Ross Island, about 3,864 km (2,415 miles) south of Christchurch, New Zealand, and 1,360 km (850 miles) north of the South Pole. The original station was built in 1955 -1956 for the International Geophysical Year.

Today’s station is the primary logistics facility for supply of inland stations and remote field camps, and is also the waste management center for much of the U.S. Antarctic Program. Year-round and summer science projects are supported at McMurdo.

The station has a harbor, landing strips on the ice shelf and a helicopter pad. The two airfields-Phoenix and Williams Field Skiway-are used by different aircraft. Repair facilities, dormitories, administrative buildings, a firehouse, power plant, water distillation plant, wharf, stores, clubs, warehouses, a science support center, and the first-class, 4,320 square-meter Crary Lab are linked by above-ground water, sewer, telephone, and power lines.

The mean annual temperature is here at McMurdo is -18°C (0°F). Temperatures may reach 8°C (46°F) in summer and -50°C (-58°F) in winter. The average wind is 12 knots, but winds have exceeded 100 knots (115 mph).

Current Weather at the McMurdo Station as I type this at 12:59 am Sun. 9 4/2002

As I typed this you can see the temperature was -18F with a wind chill of -33.

The mean annual temperature is -18°C (0°F). Temperatures may reach 8°C (46°F) in summer and -50°C (-58°F) in winter. The average wind is 12 knots, but winds have exceeded 100 knots.

Another view from a webcam early Sunday morning 9/4/22

Here’s another view of the McMurdo Station. The volcanic rock of the site is the southernmost bare ground accessible by ship in the world. Conventional diesel generators replaced the nuclear power station in 1972, with a number of 500 kilowatts (670 hp) diesel generators in a central powerhouse providing electric power. A conventionally fueled water-desalination plant provides fresh water.

The station can house up to 1,258 residents, with an average number being around 1,000 in the summer and 250 in the long, dark winter. Here, the average high temperature ranges from 31F in January to -9F in July. The warmest temperature ever was 50 and the coldest -59F. They average 58″ of snow per year.

South Pole Sunday morning 9/4/22

This is what the South Pole looked like early Sunday AM. While the sun is still below the horizon all day and night – there is now significant twilight.

Weather at the South Pole early Sunday AM 9/4/22

Check out the weather at the South Pole. The temperature was a balmy -91F and the wind chill was -129F. Now that’s cold!