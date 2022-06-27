Here’s a pic. of sunset at South Haven Sunday evening. Sunday and Monday (today) we have the latest sunsets of the year. The time of sunset is 9:25 pm at the Ford Airport, 9:26 in downtown Grand Rapids and 9:29 pm at Muskegon. The latest sunset in the state is at Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior. The official sunset time there is 9:59 pm (sunrise today on Isle Royale is at 5:58 pm – giving them 16 hours and one minute of daylight. Today (Mon. 6/27) Grand Rapids has 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

Solar Noon in Grand Rapids is now at 1:45 pm. The reason it’s not at noon is because we move the clock ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time and because we live at the west edge of a time zone. The strongest rays of the sun occur from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

The weather has been sunny, dry and warm this month. Over the last 12 days Grand Rapids has had 86% of possible sunshine. So far, the month of June in Grand Rapids has been 0.9° warmer than average, but the year 2022 has been 1.1° cooler than average. While we’ve had a nice sunny stretch of days, the year remains cloudier than average. Since Jan. 1, Grand Rapids has had 41% of possible sunshine, compared to an average of 46%. Four of the first five months of 2022 were cloudier than average, including a record cloudiest April (with only 30% sunshine).

Rainfall Saturday night

This is the rain we got (or didn’t get) Saturday evening/night…not much. West Olive and Fennville both had 0.12″.

Grand River Sunday evening 6/26/22

The dry pattern has reduced the flow on some area rivers. As of Sunday evening, the flow of water on the Grand River was 79% of average flow. Buck Creek in Grandville was down to a flow of 42% of average. Plaster Creek in SE Grand Rapids had a flow of just 36% of average.

Forecast total rainfall for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center

Here’s the latest rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Much of S. Lower Michigan is forecast to get 1/10th to 1/4″ of rain – not much. Rainfall amounts are expected to be higher in the U.P. and across NW Lower Michigan.

It stays wet in SW Florida. Fort Myers got another 2.92″ of rain on Saturday. They’re up to 11.35″ for the month of June. Much of the East up into Quebec should see thunderstorm activity with some periods of heavier rain.

Southwest U.S. Radar

Thunderstorms will bring some heavy downpours to New Mexico and to a good portion of Colorado and Arizona. This should keep the fire danger down a bit and provide a bit of runoff to the Colorado River.

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night

Tuesday PM/night there is a Marginal or Low Risk of a severe thunderstorm across much of Wisconsin. The light green over Lower Michigan means there is a chance of a thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected.

Northern Hemisphere snow and ice cover

Here’s Northern Hemisphere snow and ice cover. Hudson Bay is about 50% open water now. As is usually the case, there is more ice on the south end of the bay than on the north end. Polar bears have been moving off the ice onto the land. Ships should be able to get into the bay in July to bring supplies to the towns around the bay. Great Slave Lake is open water, while Great Bear Lake is still ice-covered.

While much of the day was overcast, the sun broke through for a few hours at Utqiagvik, Alaska. A warm south wind sent their temperature up to 67° on Sunday (average high temperature is 45° right now). While there are pockets of open water, the Arctic Ocean along the north Alaska Coast is still mostly ice-covered.

Eagle was the warmest place in Alaska with a high of 84°. Fairbanks and Juneau each made 78°, while Anchorage had a wind off the cold water and a high of 62°.

ALSO: Pretty cool lightning flash. Bright yellow canola field in WA. Noctilucent clouds. Double rainbow. Lightning and cacti.