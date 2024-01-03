The above pic. is an early January sunrise seen from the South Haven lighthouse, looking ESE. You can see St. Basil’s Church to the left of the sun. Outside of the week before the time change to Standard Time in the first week of November, the latest sunrises of the year occur in the first week of January. In downtown Grand Rapids, the official sunrise today is at 8:14 am – at the Ford Airport the official sunrise is at 8:13 am.

Chicago winter sunrise

This is a winter sunrise in Chicago. Here in West Michigan, we live at the western end of a time zone. On the other side of the lake, it’s Central Time. Today, Muskegon has a sunrise of 8:17 am and a sunset of 5:24 pm. Milwaukee has a sunrise of 7:23 am and a sunset of 4:31 pm.

The earliest sunset was back on Dec. 9. Grand Rapids has already gained 11 minutes of daylight in the evening. If you combine sunrise and sunset, the shortest day (at 9 hours and 30 seconds in Grand Rapids) was the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. Today (Jan. 3) we have 52 seconds more daylight than Tuesday.

Typical New Year’s week solar path in Fairbanks, Alaska

The above picture shows what the path of the sun in early January in Fairbanks, Alaska. Today the sun rise is at 10:52 am and the sunset at 3:00 pm. The sun rises to only 3 degrees above the horizon at solar noon…so unless you have a perfectly clear view to the south, the sun would be hidden behind the trees or hills.

I was in Fairbanks last summer and it’s a fascinating place. I went for a walk at 2 am and there was a fair amount of twilight…you couldn’t quite play golf (in my opinion), but it was bright enough to wash out the stars.

Yesterday (1/2/24), Fairbanks had a high temperature of -7°F and a low temperature of -16°F. The average high and low temperature for today is 0°/-17°. The weather is quite variable in Fairbanks. The record high in Fairbanks for Jan. 3 is +41°F in 2011 and the record low is -61°F in 1969. That’s a difference of 102 degrees!

Over the last 17 days, Grand Rapids has had only 5.2% of possible sunshine.

Here’s European model forecast snow over through Jan. 9 – not much for West Michigan. An East Coast storm will produce snow generally northwest of a line from Washington D.C. to New York City. Snow continues to blanket the western mountains and snow starts to spill out into the high plains (KS, western OK, far northwest TX.)

ALSO: Drone flight over a volcano in Iceland. Drone sky show in Sydney, Australia. Nice Pacific Ocean sunset.