Lakeshore flood advisories to be more common this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest water level update from this previous Friday with record to near-record water levels will be a reoccurring theme throughout the summer.

Lake Michigan water levels are just two inches shy of tying the all-time record June level for Lake Michigan-Huron and are expected to continue to climb this month. All of the Great Lakes are exceeding or near-record water levels for June.

Excessive rainfall and the remaining melting snow has pushed Lake Superior water levels up a whopping 5 inches, adding nearly 3 trillion gallons. Lake Superior, Erie and Ontario are all 3 inches above record high June levels.

The high water levels have made forecasters focus extra attention to lakeshore communities as strong winds will create erosion issues and waves frequently crashing over the breakwater structures.

Monday is an example of that. A strong cold front has moved though this morning and the wind will dramatically increase behind it.

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will be common later Monday afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph.

The wind will eventually subside Monday evening.

The net result will be the threat of beach erosion and waves easily crashing over piers. A northwest wind will make beaches from Grand Haven to the Michigan-Indiana State most susceptible to the pounding waves. The most susceptible piers will be North Beach in South Haven and Holland State Park. Also, be careful if you are heading to the dog beach at Kirk Park.

Due to these dangers, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

The weather will not be particularly great Monday afternoon and water temperatures will be prohibitively cold. I do not expect many beach goers and certainly not swimmers with water temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. But a favorite pastime is venturing out for a walk on the pier. I will advise against that Monday. I would also advise against taking the boat out Monday with waves reaching 3 to 6 feet. Northwest winds mean the 5 to 6-footers will be most common from South Haven to Benton Harbor.

If you are looking for a good day to hit the beach, I would choose Tuesday. The wind will be light and the sunshine will be abundant. Actually, it looks like the nicest day of the week. Waves Tuesday will be a foot or less with a high UV index of 7.4.

As I mentioned before, lakeshore flood advisories will become more common this summer. It probably won’t take long for the next one, which Storm Team 8 foresee’s Thursday. Winds Thursday are forecast to gust to 40 mph.

Throughout the summer you can rely on Storm Team 8 for daily beach and boating reports.