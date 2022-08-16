The pic. above is the thermometer taking the water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland (MI) State Park this morning. It was a bone-chilling 50 degrees! We had a classic case of upwelling late last week. The water temperature at Grand Haven State Park fell 25° in 24 hours!

Upwelling occurs when an offshore wind (an east wind here in West Michigan) pushes the warm surface water out toward the middle of the lake. Colder water from below the surface rises to take it’s place. When the wind changes direction and becomes onshore from the west or southwest, then the warmer water toward the middle of the lake will move back toward the Michigan shore.

Midday Tuesday Surface Weather Map

Here’s a midday surface weather map. Temperature is the number in red in the upper left of each station plot. The plots show a general northeast offshore wind and that trend should continue tomorrow.

Holland State Park – Noon Tuesday August 16

Here’s a screen grab from the webcam at Holland State Park around noon. Note that while a few people are getting their toes wet, no one is swimming around in that cold water. Also, note the flag color is yellow. That’s not because of the waves. They want you to be cautious because of the cold water temperatures. With a light northeast wind, the lake is pretty calm. The Port Sheldon Buoy shows a wave height of just 4″. At the mid-Lake Michigan buoy, the waves are 1.6 feet and the water temperature is 71. At Chicago, the waves are 2 feet with a water temperature of 71°.

Here’s more water temperatures this Tuesday: Ludington 66°, Mears/Pentwater 63°, Muskegon 59°, Grand Haven 65° (they may be getting a few degrees of extra warmth at GHN from the Grand Rapids emptying out there with a NE wind moving the water toward the beach area), South Haven buoy 55°.

Have a great day