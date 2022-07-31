GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday is expected to be a hazardous day for all West Michigan beaches. Swimming conditions will be extremely dangerous due to the strong currents caused by large waves.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Monday evening.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy, but turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. There is also a possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Wave heights will range from 4 to 6 feet on Monday, but will gradually taper off to 1 to 3 feet by Tuesday. By the middle of the week, waves are expected to build back up.

NWS Waves and Currents

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.