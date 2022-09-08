GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Labor Day weekend saw dense cloud cover and a few spotty showers. Luckily, summer is sticking around for at least one more weekend.

WIND AND WAVES

Friday kicks off the weekend on a sunny, but slightly breezy note. Expect waves at 1 to 3 feet with winds from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. A few beaches, especially north of Grand Haven, will likely fly yellow flags.

A few areas may be choppy Friday as waves reach up to 3 feet.

Saturday and Sunday will be much calmer as winds shift to the south. Waves will be calm, up to a foot at most. Keep an eye on water temperatures as it has been trending a bit cooler.



Water temperatures remain cool with a chance for rain this weekend.

Although green flags will be flying, it won’t necessarily be good beach weather. A chance for showers moves in Saturday evening and carries through Sunday.

TRACKING RAIN

A cold front is set to slide through the area Saturday afternoon into the evening. This initiates the chance for scattered showers turning widespread into Sunday. Rain may be heavy at times with totals at 0.25 inches to 1 inch.

Rain moves in Saturday and sticks around for the beginning of the week.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week with highs in the mid 70s. Highs warm into late next week.

SUMMER STICKING AROUND

Those looking for more beach days are in luck. Temperatures are expected to stay on the warmer side through mid to late September.

The Climate Prediction Center expects above normal temperatures through September 21.

Sign up for the Storm Team 8 daily forecast newsletter.