Beach and boating forecast

Sunshine and pleasant conditions will dominate on the water for the weekend with low waves and easy to take temperatures.

An area of high pressure has settled in, creating thick fog on Lake Michigan but sunshine offshore. Fog may not break until noon on Friday with a return to sunshine over Lake Michigan for much of the weekend. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday.

One of the reasons for the fog is the cold water. Water temperatures are still warming at a slower rate than usual for this time of year due to the prevalent cloud cover and rain for much of spring. Average surface temperatures lake-wide are sitting at 46 degrees, but are usually at 52 this time of year.

Water levels are still running incredibly high. Experts have checked the water level data for the month of May to determine which lakes have hit or exceeded record levels for May. Lakes Superior and Erie both topped their old records by 1.18 inches and 3.15 inches, respectively. Michigan, Ontario and Huron fell short by several inches of the all-time record.

High water levels will create an increased hazard at the piers. Be aware that even small waves are topping piers at many beaches.

Wind will be light through the weekend, which will help surface conditions to warm.

The best chance of rain will be late in the day on Sunday as a storm system moves in from the west. This will bring cooler weather and 1- to 2-foot waves on Monday.

