Beach and boating forecast

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors to Lake Michigan Thursday will encounter hazardous conditions.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday due to northwesterly winds gusting up to 40 mph and waves of 5 to 10 feet.

Strong winds and high waves combined with high water levels will likely lead to flooding and erosion of beaches. Waves Thursday were washing clear over the piers on local beaches, making it very dangerous to attempt to walk on them.

The weekend will include several chances of showers and storms. It will still be windy on Friday, with southwesterly winds coming in at 15 mph to 30 mph by the lakeshore. Wave heights will increase to 3 to 5 feet by the afternoon.

Friday will begin with plenty of sunshine before clouds move back in by the afternoon. There will be a small chance of showers and isolated storms beginning late Friday afternoon, especially for areas north of Grand Haven. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s by the lakeshore.

Rain will be more likely Saturday, with isolated storms also possible. Southwesterly winds will come in at 10 to 20 mph by the lakeshore, and waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected. Temperatures will be in the low 60s by the lakeshore.

The chance of rain will continue into Sunday. Winds will transition so they are coming in from the east, leading to waves of a foot or less. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s by the lakeshore.