Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 3, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a summer marked by sunshine and warmth, making the beaches on Lake Michigan a popular place to be.

There were a few upwelling events, but temperatures on Lake Michigan were warmer than normal for the vast majority of the summer months.

As summer begins to wrap up, Labor Day weekend will usher in the new season with chances for rain and breezy conditions. If you had plans to head to the beach over the holiday weekend, you may want to plan your trip carefully.

Dangerous conditions were occurring on Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon. Strong winds will remain possible into Friday and conditions will remain hazardous on the lake to start the long weekend. A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect until 11 p.m. Friday, along with a Small Craft Advisory. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory will go into effect Thursday evening and continue until Friday at 5 a.m. Make sure to stay out of the water and off the piers.

Waves could be as high as 8 feet from Thursday evening into early Friday. Winds will come from the west at 20 to 25 knots on Friday, and the risk of waves of 4 to 6 feet will continue. By late Friday, the winds and waves will begin to settle. Temperatures at the lakeshore will be in the upper 60s on Friday, and the day will be dry and partly sunny.

Saturday will be fairly calm on Lake Michigan, although there will be a chance of a shower. Temperatures will be around 70 and winds will be from the west at 10 to 15 knots. Waves will come in around 1 to 2 feet.

Sunday will become breezy once again. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet with southwest winds at 15 to 20 knots. There will be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially late in the day. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at the lakeshore.

Labor Day will be a bit calmer than Sunday, but waves of 2 to 4 feet will still be possible. Again, there could be a shower during the day. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 knots and temperatures will be in the low or mid 70s at the lake.

