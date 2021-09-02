Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 2, 2021

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The last unofficial weekend of summer is officially upon us. With warm water temperatures, some sunshine and mostly dry conditions, the beaches will be a popular place to be.

The final two weeks of August were very hot and humid across the region and surface water temperatures are a fair amount warmer than average as a result. As of Thursday afternoon, most buoys at West Michigan beaches were reporting temperatures in the low or mid-70s. Typical water temperatures for early September are in the upper 60s.

Clouds will be abundant on Friday but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s at the lakeshore. Winds will be from the south around 10 to 20 knots and waves will be around 1 to 2 feet.

Saturday will bring the best chance of rain for the weekend, but the rain showers will be scattered. Temperatures will climb to the low or mid-70s at the lakeshore. Waves will be around 1 to 3 feet, and winds will be from the southwest around 15 knots. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected through the day.

Sunshine and drier conditions are expected Sunday but there is the potential for dangerous swimming conditions to develop. Waves are currently forecast to come in around 2 to 4 feet with winds from the west around 15 knots. The most dangerous conditions will likely be north of Holland, and the south sides of piers will be the most dangerous.

Labor Day looks partly sunny and mostly dry. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet, and winds will be from the northwest around 10 to 15 knots. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at the beach.

