The South Pier at South Haven on May 17, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunshine has dominated over West Michigan the past week.

Last year, Labor Day weekend saw high temperatures in the low to mid-70s with a few spotty showers. This year, it looks like summer is taking over.

WIND AND WAVES

It will be breezy at times Friday and Saturday. This is ahead of a cold front. Expect winds from the south-southwest both days at about 5 to 15 mph. Wave heights will likely reach 1 to 3 feet.

As the cold front passes through Saturday, winds will begin to shift to the north. Waves may reach 4 to 5 feet late in the day, causing red flags to fly.

A few beaches may fly yellow flags Friday and Saturday with breezy conditions.

Luckily, it will be much calmer Sunday. Winds will come from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Waves may reach up to 2 feet maximum.

Labor Day will bring the calmest conditions of all. Winds will come from the east at 5 to 10 mph with waves at zero to 1 foot. Expect a few passing clouds.

Weekend forecast brings sunshine and warmth.

High temperatures this weekend will stay near or just above normal. Water temperatures have been rather warm lately as well, with most beaches reporting 60s and 70s.

Water temperatures will stay warm, keeping beach conditions enjoyable.

RAIN CHANCES

Though the unofficial end of summer looks mostly dry, there is a chance for a few isolated showers.

As the cold front slides through Saturday afternoon, spotty showers will be possible. Rain chances will then continue into early Sunday morning.

A few spotty showers are possible into Labor Day weekend.

Sept. 1 marks the first day of meteorological fall. The actual start of the season begins on Sept. 22. Temperatures will continue to feel like summer for the first week of the month. The Climate Prediction Center has indicated the warmth will likely stay off to our west after the first week.

The long-range temperature outlook shows near-normal temperatures for Michigan during September.

