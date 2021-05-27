Beach and Boating forecast: May 27, 2021

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The first unofficial weekend of summer is here!

If you’re planning on spending the long weekend on a boat or at the beach, expect cooler temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

Keep in mind that water temperatures are still cool. Most beaches are recording water temperatures that are only around 50 degrees. Water temperatures that cold can lead to cold shock and hypothermia.

Friday will not be a good day for boating or heading to the beach. It is going to be a very cool day for this time of year, with high temperatures only around 50 degrees at the lakeshore during the afternoon. Gale force winds will be possible, with winds from the northeast at 30 knots. Waves will come in around 2 to 4 inches. Rain showers will be possible through much of the day, with the heaviest rain likely in the morning.

Conditions will drastically improve on Saturday, though it will still be on the cool side. The afternoon will feature sunny skies and temperatures around 50 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast around 15 to 20 knots and waves will be around 1 inches.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s at the lakeshore on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny once again. Winds will be from the east around 10 knots and waves will be around or less than a foot.

Monday will feature a little bit more cloud cover, but it will still be a quiet day. Winds will be from the south at 10 knots and winds will be less than a foot. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at the beach.

