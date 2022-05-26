GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Timing is everything. The weather pattern hasn’t been that great lately, with measurable rain seven of the past 10 days, but for you beach and boat lovers, we’ll enjoy a big improvement in the forecast this weekend.



It will begin with near-normal temperatures in the low to mid-70s inland and 60s at the lakeshore. A warm front will move through Saturday night with a stray shower possible late Saturday and Saturday night, mainly north of Holland. This will result in warmer temperatures and increased humidity for Sunday and Monday. Inland areas will peak near 80 degrees Saturday (70s at the lakeshore) and well into the 80s Memorial Day.

The wind Saturday will be quite light. On Sunday and Monday, it will be stronger from the south-southwest. This will place the largest waves from Muskegon northward to Pentwater and Ludington. On Saturday, 2- to 4-footers are likely with isolated 5-foot waves near Big and Little Sable Points.

The winds will continue to be breezy Memorial Day, resulting in 3- to 5-foot waves with isolated 6-footers, again at the points. Small craft advisories will likely be issued both Sunday and Monday, especially north of Holland.

Water temperatures are running a little cooler than average thanks to a cool spring running nearly 2 degrees below average. The cloudy April didn’t help the cause, either.

Several warm, sunny days will likely boost our water temperatures closer to average. Be aware that the cold water could be a shock to the system for anyone choosing to jump into the water off of a boat, paddle board, or kayak.

Be sure to wear life jackets while on the water to avoid the potential of hypothermia.

