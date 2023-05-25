GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The unofficial start of summer is officially here, and it’s going to be a warm one.

WIND AND WAVES

Friday will start off calm and sunny. Winds will be out of the northwest towards the lakeshore at 5 to 10 mph. Wave heights will be small, only up to a foot at times.

By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will begin warming to the upper 70s to near 80. Winds remain calm keeping waves at zero to 1 feet.

Memorial Day will bring the warmest temperatures. Expect highs in the mid-80s inland and near 80 toward the lake. A few more passing clouds will develop by the afternoon.

WATER TEMPERATURES

The biggest drawback this weekend will be water temperatures. Though near normal for this time of the year, temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Swimming in cold water for a long duration of time can be dangerous. Body heat is lost nearly four times faster in cold water often resulting in cold water shock. Changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure are possible. If you choose to spend any time in the water this weekend, make it brief and wear a life jacket.

WARMUP IN SIGHT

Temperatures continue warming into next week. By Tuesday, some inland cities may be able to reach near 90 degrees. The 8- to 14-day temperature outlook keeps West Michigan trending above normal through the first week of June.

Little to no rain is expected over the next seven to 10 days. Parts of West Michigan may be in early stages of drought by the middle of next week.

