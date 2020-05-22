Beach and Boating Forecast: May 21, 2020

(WOOD) — The unofficial start of summer is once again at our doorstep and this year, the weather looks like it will cooperate.

After a very cold start to May, we finally have some 80s in sight. Inland temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s Saturday and near 80 for Sunday and Monday.

Inland lakes are warming up nicely with many likely near 60 degrees.

An east wind at the start of the weekend will help to keep our lakeshore counties warm, despite Lake Michigan surface temps at 50 degrees. Here’s what to expect if you are on Lake Michigan this weekend:

Waves through the holiday weekend are likely to hang near 0-1′ to start, climbing to 2′ Monday.







Water on Lake Michigan is still fairly cold, with a lack of any real thermocline detected by the Port Sheldon buoy.

Be aware that after recent heavy rains our rivers, creeks and streams are all running high and faster than usual. This is often the time of year when river rescues are highest. Flooding conditions will slowly subside through the weekend.

Watch for a chance of a shower or storm, especially late on Saturday or during the day on Monday. Otherwise, most of the weekend is trending dry.

