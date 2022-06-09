GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Weekends on the water in West Michigan have been on the cool side so far this season. It will be another comfortably cool weekend on the Big Lake.

Beachgoers will need to watch for rain late Saturday into Sunday morning.

WEEKEND WEATHER SET UP

The upper-level air pattern will continue to deliver us cooler-than-average conditions for the weekend. Highs will top out in the low 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A small wave of low pressure will roll through between Saturday and Sunday, delivering light to moderate rain showers. This will track in from the west, so expect to see it coming in from over Lake Michigan.

WIND AND WAVES

Even though a small system is expected to swing through West Michigan this weekend with rain, the wind and waves aren’t expected to be too powerful. Every day this weekend, waves will be coming in less than a foot.

The three-day forecast shows highs near the lakeshore in the 60s with waves close to a foot for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Waves won’t be tame across the entire Great Lakes. Bigger swells are expected for the lakes to the east.

WATER TEMPERATURES

Water temperatures are being estimated by satellite imagery to be as warm as 61 degrees in some spots in the southwestern portion of Lake Michigan. Real-time buoy observations are putting water temperatures in the mid 50s. Remember, you can receive real-time buoy information easily by the “Text-A-Buoy” feature for our Port Sheldon and South Haven Buoys.

Head to the LimnoTech buoy website for hourly pictures and videos from these buoys to see what the conditions look like before you go.

View over South Haven via the LimnoTech buoy camera

Water temperatures are running a little cooler than average this year on Lake Michigan and much cooler than this time last year.

This year’s water temperature is in orange with last years represented by the line in red. The middle of next week promises a warming trend in the jet stream. This will likely boost temperatures back to average for this time of year and lead to more comfortable swimming conditions the weekend after this coming one.

