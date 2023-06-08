GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The active pattern that prompted a beach hazard statement from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m Thursday continues into the weekend.

WIND AND WAVES

After several calm days at the lakeshore, it will be a choppy weekend.

Friday is the best day to head out for swimming. Calm winds from the northwest will allow for waves up to a foot. Green flags will be flying.

Saturday and Sunday are when conditions get dicey. Winds pick up out of the southwest Saturday at 10 to 20 knots leaving behind 1- to 3-foot waves. Yellow, and potentially a few red flags will be flying. Winds turn to the northeast Sunday at 10 to 15 knots helping wave heights die down. Green and a few yellow flags will be flying.

RAIN RETURNS

The biggest story of the weekend will be rain making a return.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms arrive late Saturday into early Sunday as a cold front passes through. There is no severe threat, but a few rumbles of thunder may be heard. Sunday will be a bit more of a washout with scattered showers in the morning turning widespread by afternoon. New rain amounts will be right around half an inch.

WATER AND AIR TEMPERATURES

Water temperatures have taken a dive this week. Most beaches are reporting in the low 40s to about 50 degrees. Swimming in cold water can cause changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. Swimming in water below 60 degrees for more than a few minutes can lead to a serious medical crisis.

Behind the cold front Sunday morning, high temperatures take a dive. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s under cloudy skies. Swimming will not be optimal.

A WARM JUNE

Though beach conditions may not be optimal this weekend, there is hope. June is expected to continue trending warmer than normal with highs back in the 80s or near 90.