Beach and Boating forecast: June 4, 2020

The first weekend of June will bring beautiful weather to get outside and head to the lakeshore.



Surface water temperatures on Lake Michigan are a little bit warmer than normal for this time of year. Most buoys are observing surface water temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. It should stay a few degrees warmer than normal through the weekend.

FRIDAY

Waves will be calm on Friday, coming in right around 1 foot. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 to 10 knots. Temperatures along the lakeshore will be in the low to mid 60s. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Friday, but much of the day will be dry and partly sunny.

SATURDAY

Saturday should have plenty of sunshine, though waves will be a bit higher. By the afternoon, winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 knots and waves will build to 2 to 4 feet. Temperatures along the lake will be in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Calm conditions will return to Lake Michigan on Sunday. Waves will be less than a foot. Temperatures along the lake will be in the mid 60s. There could be a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday, but there will still be partial sunshine and dry conditions.



Lake levels remain extremely high on Lake Michigan. Be careful if you’re going to be out on the piers this summer, as even small waves can wash over the top.

