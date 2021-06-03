Beach and Boating forecast: June 3, 2021

DOUGLAS, Mich. (WOOD) — As a heat wave starts in West Michigan this weekend, the beach will become a popular place to be.

Inland temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Saturday and then to around 90 degrees Sunday.

If you’re heading to the lake to jump in and cool off, don’t let the cool water temperatures surprise you: The current Lake Michigan average surface water temperature is still only in the low 50s. Most beaches in West Michigan are reporting water temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Those water temperatures are chilly for swimming, but still a few degrees warmer than average for this time of year. There hasn’t been a point all year that water temperatures have been cooler than average.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible to start the morning Friday. By the afternoon, it will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s at the beach during the afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 to 20 knots and waves will be around 1 to 3 feet.

The waves will increase for the rest of the weekend and small craft advisories may be issued for some portions of the lakeshore. Waves are expected to build to around 2 to 4 feet Saturday. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 20 knots. It will be a sunny day with temperatures around 70 degrees right along the lakeshore.

Sunday will feature similar conditions to Saturday: Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 20 knots, leading to waves around 2 to 4 feet. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at the lakeshore and it will be a sunny, dry day.

