GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Fourth of July holiday marks the busiest travel weekend of the summer. In West Michigan, it comes along with heat and rain chances.

SHOWERS AND STORMS

At first glance, this weekend may look a bit like a washout, but that won’t be the case. Rain chances will be light and scattered.

Friday brings a chance for isolated showers and storms in the morning followed by a dry afternoon. A chance for a few showers are possible Saturday primarily south of Grand Rapids. Sunday bring the best chance for rain with slightly widespread showers developing into the afternoon.

WIND AND WAVES

Though the rain may put a damper on beach plans, winds should remain calm through much of the weekend.

On Friday, winds will turn southwest at 5 to 15 knots, creating wave heights up to a foot. Both Saturday and Sunday will have a slightly veering northerly wind at 5 to 15 knots. Wave heights may reach up to 2 feet at times.

Keep in mind, with shower and thunderstorm development, it will get choppy at local beaches. Saturday afternoon and Sunday may have yellow flags flying for that reason alone.

WATER TEMPERATURES

The average water temperature for Lake Michigan at the end of June sits at 59 degrees. Due to a lack of sunshine from wildfire smoke the last several days, a few beaches are trending slightly below normal. Lake temperatures are warm enough at this point for a longer swim.

WARM AND ACTIVE JULY AHEAD

Grand Rapids is still trending nearly 2 inches below normal for rainfall this year. With spotty rain chances over the weekend, there will not be much of a dent in the ongoing drought. However, the pattern is expected to be much wetter into the second week of July.

Temperatures are expected to stay on the warmer side for the next week or so. Highs will maintain in the mid- to upper 80s for highs, so there should be several more beach days in the coming weeks.