Beach and Boating forecast: June 24, 2021

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — There have been a few rough days on Lake Michigan this week. Beach hazard statements and small craft advisories will continue until Thursday evening due to the large waves and strong currents.

The waves will begin to calm down over the weekend, but anyone heading to the beach will have to be mindful of the chances for showers and storms in the forecast. The sound of waves can often disguise the sound of thunder, so make sure you’re paying attention to your surroundings. Head to a hard-topped vehicle at the first sign of a thunderstorm. Picnic shelters do not offer sufficient protection.

Friday will likely have the largest waves of the weekend. Winds from the southwest around 15 to 25 knots will lead to waves around 2 to 3 feet. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s at the beach. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through much of the day and there will be the potential for stronger storms and very heavy rain.

Unsettled weather will continue into Saturday. More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 knots and waves will be around 1 to 2 feet. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The rain likely won’t be as widespread on Sunday, but there will still be the potential for some rain and storms. Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s close to Lake Michigan.

