Beach and Boating forecast: June 24, 2020

If you’re planning on heading to the lakeshore this weekend, you will have to deal with some higher waves and a chance of storms.

Surface water temperatures in Lake Michigan currently range from the upper 50s north to around 70 degrees in South Haven. Water temperatures in many inland lakes are in the 70s.

Friday will start off with partly sunny and dry conditions. Winds will increase through the day, coming in from the south at 15 to 25 knots by the afternoon. Waves will build to 2 to 4 feet. A few showers or storms will be possible by late afternoon, but the better chance for storms will be in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s along the lakeshore during the afternoon.

Rainy and stormy conditions are expected to linger into early Saturday. Most areas will see dry conditions and some sunshine returning by the afternoon, though beaches south of Grand Haven will have a chance of a few showers or storms lingering into the afternoon. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet through the day, and winds will be from the west at 5 to 15 knots. Temperatures will be in the low 70s along the lake.

The best day to head to the beach will be Sunday. The day will be dry and sunny. Waves will only be around a foot, and winds will be from the east at 5 to 10 knots. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s at the beach.

With thunderstorms in the forecast for a summer weekend, it’s a good idea to plan ahead before heading to the beach. Make sure you’re paying attention to the skies. If you start to see dark clouds rolling in or hear any thunder, get into a vehicle or an enclosed building. A picnic shelter or any other open-sided building is not a safe place to be during a thunderstorm.

The Lake Michigan Beach and Boating forecast is sponsored by Jacobson Heating and Cooling and Adventure Credit Union.