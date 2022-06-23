GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heat will return Friday and Saturday, with cooler readings settling in for Sunday. Nonetheless, it will be an ideal weekend to hit the lakeshore to cool off on the beach and/or boat.

High pressure slides east of Michigan and that will pivot the wind direction from a southerly direction. This will allow more heat to build across the Great Lakes for Friday and Saturday.

I expect more clouds Saturday due to the remnants of upstream showers and thunderstorms. It will still remain hot with highs near 90 and slightly more humid.

A cold front slides through Saturday night, providing the state with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Overall, it appears to be good timing, as much of the rainfall will happen at night.

Any showers will clear out by Sunday afternoon with a breezy northerly wind arriving and cooler temperatures settling in.

WIND AND WAVES

Now that you have the weather set-up, how will that affect the beach and boating conditions for the weekend?

A southerly wind will dominate Friday through Saturday evening. Waves will be calm in the morning, building slightly to 2-footers from Grand Haven north. It will be nice to see a couple 70-degree water temperatures.

The remainder of the weekend will be a bit breezier but with completely different wind directions. On Saturday, the wind will be southerly, placing the largest waves near Muskegon, P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Silver Lake and Pentwater. On Sunday, the wind will shift to a northwesterly direction, placing the larger waves toward Holland, Saugatuck and South Haven.

Friday will be the day with the most sunshine and therefore the highest UV index in the “very high” category. I think a more clouds Saturday and Sunday will bring the UV index into the moderate to high range — but it’s still a good idea to wear sunscreen.

Inland lakes are warming up nicely into the upper 70s and even 80s for water temperatures. Heading into the Fourth of July week, it appears temperatures will be near to slightly above average. It’s too soon to tell whether or not it will rain. Stay tuned.

