GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since May 1, several lakeshore communities have seen less than an inch of rain, making it one of the driest stretches on record. That may change into the weekend.

HEAT IS ON

Though a brief cool down arrives Friday, temperatures rise into the weekend. Highs will be near 90 degrees inland and in the low to mid-80s towards the lakeshore.

Paired with high temperatures, humidity catches up. Typically, it begins to feel muggy when dew points cross into the 60s. That will arrive just in time for Sunday.

WIND AND WAVES

Winds will not be a big factor this weekend. Friday maintains an east turning northeast wind at 5 to 15 knots giving tranquil conditions on the beach. Into Saturday, winds will be variable as they slowly turn to the northwest at 5 to 10 knots. Sunday starts off calm as well.

With a rain chance in the late afternoon and evening, it won’t stay that way.

Green flags should be flying through Sunday morning. As storms build off the lake into the afternoon, it will begin to get choppy with wave heights reaching up 4 feet.

DRY STRETCH COMING TO A CLOSE?

As of Thursday morning, severe drought has spread through some of West Michigan.

Chances for rain and storms arrives Sunday and carries as late as Tuesday. There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Storm Team 8 is keeping an eye on the threat for severe weather.

COOLER AIR AHEAD

Behind this system, cooler temperatures arrive for the start of next week. Highs will fall to the low 80s inland and 70s toward the lake.