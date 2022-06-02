GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first weekend of June will end up being much cooler and potentially wetter than the previous Memorial Day weekend.

After a sunny Friday, clouds will arrive Saturday with a slight chance of a shower, mainly Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday appears dry but rain chances will increase Sunday.

The beaches may not seem as appealing because there won’t be the need to “beat the heat” as high temperatures remain in the 60s.

Temperatures may be cool this weekend but wave heights will be ideal for boaters.

Water temperatures are still not very inviting.

The weather pattern will remain cool in the foreseeable future, helping delay the warming of the water temperatures.

Below-average temperatures may persist into mid June.

The temperatures may end up cool the next couple of weeks, but at least we are approaching the sunniest time of the year. Sunshine and the beach are a great combo.

To keep tabs on how the water temperatures are progressing and local wave heights, you can text the local Lake Michigan buoys.

The Lake Michigan Beach and Boating forecast is sponsored by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and Sera Honda Grandville.