Beach and Boating forecast: June 18, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It will be a beautiful weekend to head to the lakeshore.

Average surface water temperatures on Lake Michigan have fallen below average, but not by much.

Water temperatures at the surface at Lake Michigan range from the upper 50s into the 60s. Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids is right around 80 degrees. The warmth and sunshine as of late has helped to boost the temperatures up.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland on Friday, but only in the mid-70s at the lake. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 10 knots and waves will be less than a foot.

Most of Saturday will be dry with partial sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s along the lake and waves will come in around a foot. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 knots. There will be a chance of a shower or storm late in the day.

A better chance for showers and storms will arrive on Sunday. Temperatures will be around 70 by the lake and waves will come in around 1-3 feet.

