Beach and Boating forecast: June 17, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It won’t be a complete washout this weekend, but some showers and thunderstorms may get in the way of your beach and boating plans.

Water temperatures have cooled off significantly compared to last weekend. Last weekend featured very warm water temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but upwelling has led to water temperatures that are now in the 50s and even 40s. Upwelling occurs when north winds push the warm surface water south and cold water rises to take its place.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday, especially in the morning. Some of the storms could be strong. Winds will be from the southwest around 10-15 knots and waves will come in around 2 to 4 feet early, diminishing some later in the day. Sunshine will come out during the afternoon and temperatures will be in the low 70s at the lakeshore. The southwest winds will help water temperatures to recover some from the upwelling during the week.

Saturday will feature another small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, though most of the day will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees at the lake. Winds will be from the west around 10 to 15 knots and waves will be around 1 to 2 feet.

Some sunshine is expected Sunday morning before clouds move in during the afternoon. Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet and winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 knots. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the evening.

