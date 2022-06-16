The beach in Muskegon on June 16, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heat and humidity will take brief break as we head into the weekend but a sunny sky will lead to very pleasant beach conditions for most of the time.

The weather setup has high pressure building overhead Friday through Saturday.

A few more clouds can be expected Sunday with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower.

WIND AND WAVES

A northerly breeze will bring a 1- to 3-foot chop across the nearshore zones for Friday and Saturday.

The lowest wave heights will occur Sunday but there will be a few more clouds in the mix and an isolated afternoon shower possible.

Water temperatures estimated by satellite imagery and calling into various state parks are running between 62 to 68 degrees.

We are bumping against the summer solstice (Tuesday at 5:13 a.m.) and are expecting nearly perfectly sunny conditions.

As you might imagine, the UV index both Friday and Saturday will be in the “very high” range, so remember to wear sunscreen.

