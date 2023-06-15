GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday was set to be a choppy day on Lake Michigan, with waves heights possibly reaching 3 to 6 feet at times.

A beach hazard statement will be in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.

Luckily, the choppy waters will settle down by the time the weekend arrives.

WIND AND WAVES

Friday will be the windiest day of the upcoming weekend. A northerly wind at 10-20 knots may allow wave heights to reach 3 to 4 feet at times. Expect a few yellow flags to be flying, especially for counties furthest north.

Remember: Most water rescues happen when yellow flags are flying. Water temperatures remain cold as well. Spending more than just a few minutes in the water can cause serious complications such as hypothermia or exhaustion. Use caution if you enter the water.

Optimal beach conditions arrive just in time for Saturday and Sunday. Winds will come from the northwest Saturday at 5 to 15 knots giving 1 to 2 feet waves. Sunday brings even calmer conditions. Winds will come from the southeast slowly turning to the southwest at 5 to 10 knots. Expect green flags to be flying on most beaches.

TEMPERATURES

Out of the past 10 days, high temperatures have only been in the 80s once.

The summer heat returns this weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 70s Friday and Saturday before reaching the low 80s on Sunday.

The UV index rises to an 8 to 9 this weekend. This allows sunburn to happen in just minutes. Wear extra sunscreen and pack a source of shade.

LATE JUNE

Into next week, a fairly dry and warm pattern looks to settle in.

The next rain chance looks to be light and scattered on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures remain near or just above normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s.