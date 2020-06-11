Beach and Boating forecast: June 11, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It will be a pleasant weekend across Lake Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and less humidity. Breezy conditions could lead to choppy conditions on Lake Michigan at times.

Water temperatures remain slightly warmer than normal. There was a spike of well above normal temperatures to finish off the month of May, and now temperatures are closer to where they normally are for this time of year.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Winds will come in from the north around 10 to 20 knots, which will lead to waves of 2 to 4 feet, potentially up to 5 feet at times. Temperatures along the lakeshore will climb to around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be a bit calmer, although waves will still be around 1 to 3 feet. Winds will come from the north at 10 to 15 knots, and temperatures along the lakeshore will only reach the upper 50s.

The calmest day on Lake Michigan will be on Sunday. Winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 knots will keep waves around a foot or less. Temperatures will be in the low- or mid-60s right along the lake, and it will be sunny throughout the day.

There have been some days with high waves and strong currents already on Lake Michigan this year, and there will certainly be more dangerous swimming days over the summer. Make sure to pay attention to the flag color at the beach and know your swimming ability.

If you do get caught in a rip current, there are some safety tips to follow. Try to stay calm, and float to conserve energy. Don’t fight the current, rather, try to swim parallel to shore to escape it.

The Lake Michigan Beach and Boating forecast is sponsored by Jacobson Heating and Cooling and Adventure Credit Union.