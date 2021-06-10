Beach and Boating forecast: June 10, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It will be another weekend when you may have to get to the beach early to find a parking spot.

Warm temperatures and very humid conditions are expected through at least Saturday.

The heat and humidity of last week has helped water temperatures to climb quickly. Most beaches and buoys are reporting temperatures in the 60s. The South Haven buoy was reporting a water temperature close to 70 degrees as of Thursday afternoon. Swimming conditions will be more pleasant than last weekend when water temperatures were still generally in the 50s.

If you can get to the beach on Friday, it will likely be the best day of the weekend. Most of the lakeshore will avoid rain and winds will be from the north only around 5 knots. Waves are expected to be less than 1 foot. It will be humid with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s at the lakeshore. Some fog will be possible on the lake.

A weak cold front will pass through the area on Saturday. This will bring a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be from the south in the morning, then become northwest around 5 to 15 knots behind the front. Waves will be less than 1 foot initially, then build a bit as the day goes on. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by the beach and it will still be humid.

The humidity will finally be taken down a notch by Sunday. It will still be a warm day, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s inland and around 70 by the beach. The chance for fog will be less than Friday and Saturday, but waves will be slightly bigger, likely around 1 to 2 feet. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 to 15 knots and skies will be sunny.

