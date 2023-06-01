GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Record heat moved into West Michigan this weekend, sending many to the beach. There is no sign of relief this weekend.

TEMPERATURES

Highs will remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal and there will be plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will develop late Friday and Sunday evening providing minimal shade at best.

The UV index will remain between a 7 and 8, placing it near the “very high” stage. Without any protection, sunburn can happen within 15 minutes.

WIND AND WAVES

Winds remain fairly light throughout the weekend.

Friday will bring winds from the west turning northwest by afternoon at 5 to 15 knots. On Saturday, winds remain calm out of the north/northeast at 10 to 15 knots. A few waves may reach 2 feet at times. Sunday will likely be the calmest day of all. Winds will primarily be east at 10 to 15 knots.

Regardless of the wave height, refrain from spending more than a few minutes in the water, which is still cold. If you stay in longer than just a few minutes, hypothermia or cold water shock can set in.

ANY RAIN IN SIGHT?

There is a chance for a few pop up showers Saturday evening as a weak cold front passes through Michigan. The best chance for rain will be in the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday evening marks one of the only rain chances in the eight-day forecast. The Midwest is expected to remain dry with below normal precipitation expected.