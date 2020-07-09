Beach and Boating Forecast: July 9, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a sweltering week, slightly cooler temperatures will move in for the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will still climb into the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday, making it another great weekend to find a body of water.

The hot air temperatures have taken their toll on water temperatures. The average surface water temperature on Lake Michigan is around 75 degrees, which is around 10 degrees warmer than normal. Inland lakes have surface temperatures that are in the 80s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms at times on Friday. Winds will be from the west around 10 knots, and waves will be around 1 foot. Temperatures along the lake will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly dry, with a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at the lake. Wind speeds will be a bit higher, with winds coming from the northwest at 10-20 knots. The faster winds will kick up waves of around 1 to 3 feet.

There will be another chance of a few showers or storms on Sunday, but much of the day will be dry. Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet with winds coming from the north at 10 to 20 knots.

