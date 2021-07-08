Beach and Boating forecast: July 8, 2021

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third Thursday in a row, there are choppy conditions on Lake Michigan.

Beach hazard statements and small craft advisories will be in place until early Friday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, waves were coming in around 3 to 5 feet.

Water temperatures took a dive over the Fourth of July weekend. A lot of beaches only had water temperatures in the 50s for the holiday. Water temperatures are now back up in the 60s; however, a period of northerly winds Thursday and Friday could lead to upwelling and cooler water temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

Waves will remain high Thursday night into early Friday, then begin to subside Friday morning. Even though it won’t be as choppy as Thursday, waves are still expected to be around 1 to 3 feet Friday afternoon. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 knots and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s by the lake.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend to head to the beach. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by the lake in the afternoon. Winds will be from the east around 10 knots, leading to waves that are less than a foot. Partial sunshine is expected.

Clouds will return for Sunday and a few rain showers will be possible, as well. Winds from the northeast around 15 to 20 knots will lead to waves around a foot. Temperatures will hover around 70° at the beach.

