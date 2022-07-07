Tatoe the dog enjoys the beach near Stevensville.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — I love writing up the Beach and Boat reports knowing how nice the forecast looks for the weekend.

Though, if your weekend begins Friday, you’ll have to cope with abundant clouds and a chance of rain showers. The 2-foot waves will be encountered further offshore.



Fortunately, showers Friday will give way to sunshine and a gentle breeze both Saturday and Sunday. A sprawling area of high pressure will ensure an ideal forecast if you have beach and boating plans.

WIND AND WAVES

The weekend will present ideal boating conditions and comfortable daytime temperatures.

Here’s myriad other water temperatures throughout the Great Lakes.

Annual temperatures are at their peak so spending time at the beach will be ideal to cool off. Here’s a look at high temperatures for the next eight days. They will hover fairly close to average.

