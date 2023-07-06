GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dangerous beach conditions made a return in West Michigan Thursday.

A beach hazard statement was set to run through 11 p.m. Thursday. Winds will maintain from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with wave heights reaching 3 to 5 feet.

Much calmer weather arrives just in time for the weekend.

PERFECT FRIDAY

Those who may be lucky enough to have Friday off are in for a stellar beach day. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds calm significantly and will come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

RAIN ARRIVES SATURDAY

Chances for rain returns Saturday, primarily south of I-96. Scattered showers will likely move in during the early morning and taper off into the afternoon.

Rain accumulation will be light with much of West Michigan seeing .25 inches or less. However, the active pattern continues into next week.

Any rain is welcome as several cities remain under a drought. For reference, Grand Rapids saw nearly 2 inches of rain this past week. Throughout the entire month of May, the city only saw .84 inches of rain.

TEMPERATURES

Overall, temperatures remain near normal this weekend. Highs will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be another great day to head out onto the water. Sunshine returns with highs reaching near 80 degrees. Expect green flags to be flying.

July may end up being slightly cooler than normal. The Climate Prediction Center is giving much of the Midwest a 50% to 55% chance of seeing below normal high temperatures over the next three to four weeks.