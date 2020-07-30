Beach and Boating forecast: July 30, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Water temperatures on Lake Michigan continue to be fairly warm. Most buoys are recording surface water temperatures that are in the 70s. The average surface water temperature on Lake Michigan is around 73 degrees, which is a few degrees warmer than normal.



Last week, the buoy in south Lake Michigan broke an air temperature record. The old record was set back on Aug. 18, 1988, when the air temperature at the buoy made it to 84.5 degrees. On July 26, 2020, the buoy recorded an air temperature of 85.1 degrees. Records go back to 1981.



Dangerous conditions are expected on Lake Michigan from Thursday into early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, slightly calmer conditions will return. Waves will come in around 1 to 3 inches, and winds will be from the north northeast around 10-to 20 knots. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s at the lakeshore.

Saturday will be the best day to head to the beach this weekend. Waves are forecast to come in around 1 foot or less, and winds will be from the east at 10 to 15 knots. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s at the lake.



By Sunday, there will be a chance of some scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, and winds will come from the north at 10 to 20 mph. Waves will climb to around 1 tp 3 feet.

