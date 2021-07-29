Beach and Boating forecast: July 29, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been another choppy Thursday on Lake Michigan in the wake of a departing storm system.

The skies are clearing out Thursday evening, but dangerous swimming and boating conditions will continue for a few more hours. A beach hazard statement and small craft advisory will be in effect until Friday morning.

Much of the weekend will feature sunshine and dry weather, but some storms and periods of larger waves will also be possible.

Waves will subside some on Friday, though it won’t be a perfectly calm day on the lake. Winds will be from the northeast around 10 to 20 knots, and waves will be around 1 to 3 feet. Temperatures at the lake will be around 70 degrees and it will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be on the strong side. The best chance for rain will come during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 to 15 knots, although stronger winds will be possible in any storms. Waves will be around 1 to 3 feet. High temperatures will reach the low 70s at the beach.

Dry weather and sunshine will return for Sunday. Even though the storms from Saturday will depart, the lake will not be perfectly calm. Waves will be anywhere from 1 to 4 feet, with the highest waves likely at beaches that are farther south. Skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

