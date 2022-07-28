MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Dangerous beach conditions returned to West Michigan shores Thursday.

Red flag were flying along most beaches as wave heights topped off between 3 and 5 feet. Grand Haven State Park closed off water access in the early morning hours.

Dangerous beach conditions led to red flags Friday.

Some good news: Ideal weather returns in time for the weekend. Sunny and calm winds will be making a return. Water temperatures should stay on the warmer side in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

WIND AND WAVES

Winds will die down significantly into the weekend.

Friday will be slightly breezy with winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wave heights will likely top off at 1 to 3 feet. Expect a few yellow flags to be flying depending on how wind gusts pick up.

Winds pick up Friday afternoon.

Wave heights will stay between 1-3 feet Friday.

By Saturday and Sunday, conditions will be calm making it perfect weather for the Saugatuck Venetian Festival. Wave heights will be from zero to 2 feet under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be near normal with calm waves this weekend.

Sunday will be a tad warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The heat makes a big return next week. High temperatures will quickly rise into the low to mid 90s by late week. The latest 8-to-14-day temperature outlook has most of the country in trending warmer than normal.

Temperatures rise into the 90s next week.

Much of the country will see above normal temperatures next week.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival begins Friday and carries through the first week of August. If you’re planning to attend, bring extra sunscreen and water as we may near record heat.

