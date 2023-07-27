GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After Wednesday’s showers and storms, the heat has made a big return. Thursday and Friday could very well be the warmest days of the summer thus far.

Luckily, a cool-down is in sight.

WEEKEND TEMPERATURES

Friday high temperatures will be well above normal, topping off in low 90s inland. With dew points near 70, heat indices (feels-like temperatures) will be in the mid- to upper 90s. Even a few cities may have a triple-digit heat index.

A cold front is set to sweep through Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures will plummet to the low 80s and upper 70s.

That cold front may be a bit problematic for some areas. Strong to severe storms are looking likely.

STORM THREAT

Friday morning brings the chance for a few scattered showers. While there should be several dry hours into the afternoon, strong storms will loom into the evening.

As of Thursday, models are indicating a strong line of storms producing damaging wind and hail moving through between the early evening hours Friday into early morning hours Saturday. A slight risk (level 2 of 5) is in place across West Michigan.

Behind this system, breezy conditions move in Saturday.

WIND AND WAVES

Winds pick up Saturday coming from the north/northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Expect wave heights to reach 2 to 4 feet into the afternoon. Red and yellow flags will likely be flying at local beaches. Luckily, conditions will calm significantly into Sunday. It will be cooler, with a high near 78 degrees and a weak northerly wind.

WATER TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are near normal for this point in the summer with most beaches reporting in the upper 60s to low 70s. In the Gulf of Mexico, it is a much different story.

On Monday evening, the buoy in Manatee Bay, Florida, reported a water temperature of 101.1 degrees Farenheit. If that report is verified, it will challenge the current record for hottest sea surface temperature ever recorded. For reference, a typical hot tub temperature is between 100 and 105 degrees.

Experts say the hot ocean temperatures are a result of calm wind and waves and near record warmth in the south. It may also have to do with “darker” water color, oftentimes caused by plants or algae. Darker water can absorb more heat.

Temperatures have cooled over the last few days with most buoys reporting water temperatures in the mid-80s and low 90s.

COOL AND DRY AHEAD

Next week brings high temperatures back to near normal in the low 80s. Into the near future, there isn’t any sign of substantial rain or storm chances.