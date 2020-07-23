Beach and Boating forecast: July 23, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s going to be yet another hot and humid weekend in West Michigan. The beaches will be a popular place to be as people search for ways to escape the heat.

There were rough conditions on Lake Michigan last weekend but this weekend should be calmer. Sunday will likely be the day with the roughest water.

Most buoys are recording surface water temperatures in the 70s and the average surface water temperature on Lake Michigan remains a few degrees warmer than normal.

Friday will be an all-around pleasant day. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s by Lake Michigan, and mid-80s inland. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 knots by the lake. Plenty of sunshine is expected through the day. Waves should be less than 1 foot.

The heat and humidity will start to surge back in for Saturday and Sunday. Inland temperatures on Sunday should end up around 90 and temperatures at the lakeshore will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the day. Winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 knots, and waves will build to around 1 to 2 feet. The waves could be slightly higher for beaches north of Grand Haven.

The largest waves are expected on Sunday. Winds will come from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, and waves will be around 3 to 5 feet. Much of the day will be dry and partly sunny, though there will be a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. South-facing beaches will be the most susceptible to strong currents.

