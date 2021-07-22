Beach and Boating forecast: July 22, 2021

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer heat will return this weekend and the beaches will be busy.

There are a few things to watch out for if you’re planning on beating the heat at the lakeshore this weekend.

Some showers and storms will be possible on Friday, especially earlier in the day. The afternoon will have just a small chance of rain and partly sunny skies. Humidity will return and inland temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Lakeshore temperatures will be more comfortable, in the mid-70s. Winds will be from the south on Friday at 10 to 15 knots. Waves will be around 1 foot.

Saturday will be the most unsettled day of the weekend. Showers and stronger storms will be possible through the day, so you’ll want to make sure you’re listening for thunder and monitoring the skies around you. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet due to winds coming in from the southwest at 15 to 20 knots. It will be humid and temperatures at the lakeshore will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

Sunday looks like the best day to get on a boat or go for a swim. It will be another hot and humid day, making the lakeshore a perfect place to be. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Waves will be around a foot and winds will be from the west around 10 knots.

The Lake Michigan Beach and Boating forecast is sponsored by Elhart Automotive Campus and Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.