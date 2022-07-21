GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve reached the apex of summer with typical heat entrenched across the U.S.

The dates of July 21 through July 25 climatologically represent the warmest part of the summer and the year. We’ll get a taste of that heat this weekend, especially Saturday, but thankfully, we have the option to cool off at the beautiful beaches of West Michigan.

If your weekend begins Friday, we’ll get to enjoy at least two ideal days at the lakeshore.

Wave heights most of Friday will be between 1 to 2 feet with isolated 3-footers later in the day from Muskegon north. The north sides of piers will be a little safer as the wind shifts to the southwest during the afternoon.

Saturday will represent the hottest day of the weekend and likely the busiest at the lakeshore. After the chance of an early morning rain shower or isolated thunderstorm, the remainder of the day appears dry and hot.

High temperatures will peak near 90 inland with heat index temperatures likely into the low to mid-90s.

What better way to cool off than with water temperatures that are 20 degrees cooler.

Sunday’s beach conditions at this point do not look so favorable. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible especially during the first half of the day. Areas from Muskegon, Ludington to the north may clear out later during the afternoon with some sunshine.

Although the weather forecast appears starkly different Saturday and Sunday, the wave heights ought to be similar in the 1- to 2-foot range with infrequent 3-footers.

Water temperatures are steadily climbing across the Great Lakes with readings all the way up to the Straits of Mackinac in the mid to upper 60s. That’s like bath water to some young kids.

The heat will peak this weekend then cool to highs at or near-average, hovering around 80.

The 8- to 14-day outlook brings back the heat to kick off August, just in time for the start of Coast Guard Festival. It appears beaches across the U.S. will be busy with this temperature outlook. At least we have some of the nicest ones anywhere.

The Lake Michigan Beach and Boating forecast is sponsored by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and Serra Honda Grandville.