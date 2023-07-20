On the Jug Band on Lake Michigan near Saugatuck. (July 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lake Michigan was choppy Thursday, with a beach hazard statement in effect through 6 p.m.

Expect wave heights at 2 to 4 feet as winds shift to the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

CALMER WEEKEND AHEAD

A much calmer weekend is in store. Winds will die down and storms will clear out late Thursday, leaving sunshine for Friday. It will still be slightly breezy with a northerly wind at 10-20 mph. A few yellow flags may be flying, especially for beaches in northern West Michigan.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping out to be excellent beach days. Winds will remain fairly calm out of the southwest. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

RAIN AND STORM CHANCES

As a cold front sets up to the north late Saturday, a chance for scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday.

Most of the rain will set up further inland, away from the lakeshore. However, a brief downpour cannot be fully ruled out. No severe weather is expected.

WATER TEMPERATURES

With calm wave heights throughout the weekend, it will be ideal for swimming. Water temperatures will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THE HEAT IS ON

Temperatures ramp up quickly into the last week of July. Highs will jump into the upper 80s with the potential for 90s making a return.