Beach and Boating forecast: July 2, 2020

It’s going to be a hot holiday weekend, and the beaches will be a popular place to be. Thankfully, calm conditions are expected on Lake Michigan all weekend long.

With all of the sunshine and hot temperatures recently, water temperatures are warm. Most buoys are recording water temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Inland lakes are now in the low 80s.

Friday will be sunny and hot. Inland areas will climb into the low 90s, but temperatures along the lakeshore will be in the upper 70s. Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet and winds will come from northwest at 10 to 20 knots.

The beautiful weather will continue into the Fourth of July. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at the lake and winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Waves will be around a foot or less.

The holiday weekend will finish on Sunday with calm waves and more sunshine. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at the lake and winds will come from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

