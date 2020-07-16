Beach and Boating forecast: July 16, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend, and a lot of people will likely want to head to the lakeshore to cool off. Unfortunately, it looks as though there will be at least one day of dangerous swimming and boating conditions on Lake Michigan.

Friday will likely be the best day to head to the lakeshore. Sunshine is expected through the day, and waves will stay below 2 feet. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at the lake, and winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

Conditions will turn a bit more unsettled on Saturday. Winds will increase to 15 to 20 knots from the south. Waves will be around 2 to 4 feet for most beaches, but areas north of Muskegon especially could see waves build closer to 6 feet. Small craft advisories and beach hazard statements will likely be in effect throughout the day. Water levels are still very high on the Lake Michigan, so waves of that magnitude can easily sweep over piers. Additionally, a few showers or thunderstorms will be possible. It will be a good day to stay out of the water and off of the piers.

Morning showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, then more sunshine will come out by the afternoon. Waves will still be a bit high, coming in at 2 to 4 feet. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 knots. Temperatures along the lakeshore will reach the upper 70s to around 80.

After the upwelling event last weekend, water temperatures have rebounded some. Most beaches are now recording surface water temperatures in the 60s. The average surface water temperature on Lake Michigan remains above normal.

